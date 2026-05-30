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As Philadelphia prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is entering the public discussion about how Americans should understand the generation that declared independence.

Speaking Saturday at the National Constitution Center, Gorsuch and coauthor Janie Nitze discussed their new children’s book, “Heroes of 1776: The Story of the Declaration of Independence,” released earlier this month. The pair said the book is intended to introduce young readers to the sacrifices, suffering and ideals that shaped the American Revolution.

More than 150 people attended the “Civic Story Hour” event, where Gorsuch and Nitze read excerpts from the book, discussed its origins with National Constitution Center Chief Content and Learning Officer Julie Silverbrook, and answered prescreened questions submitted by children in the audience.

Although there will be parades, fireworks and celebrations on the Fourth of July, the semiquincentennial is also “a time for reflection,” said Gorsuch, who’s also an honorary co-chair of the Center. He said that goal inspired him to write the book with Nitze.

“I think we forget the Revolution wasn’t an automatic thing, it was an eight-year-long bloody war, incredibly difficult, a lot of suffering, and there were people who were willing to give everything they had for those ideas,” he said. “And now soon enough they’re going to be in your hands, those ideas, and are you going to fight for them? What are you going to do with them? And that was kind of the inspiration behind the book to challenge children and adults to think about those two things.”

The Declaration’s lessons throughout history

The narrative focuses predominantly on the well-known “Founding Fathers,” and emphasizes their personal experiences during the Revolutionary War, along with stories of some of the lesser-known men who fought for the Continental Army. It also touches on the contributions of some of the women who supported the Revolution, including the story of Mary Katharine Goddard, a publisher in Baltimore whose name appears in the first printed copies of the Declaration of Independence.

Nitze, a civic education advocate, has worked in the U.S. Department of Justice and clerked for Gorsuch and fellow Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Nitze and Gorsuch had previously teamed up to write two nonfiction books on law in the U.S. and Gorsuch’s own journey, both of which ended up on the New York Times best-seller list.

She said the purpose of “Heroes of 1776” was to portray “some of the humanity” of the story of the events that led to U.S. independence.

“We really sought through these stories of suffering and sacrifice to emphasize these virtues of character … so kids might see models of people that they may wish to emulate,” Nitze said.

In the book, the sacrifices and suffering of enslaved people and Black Americans during the time period are mentioned in one paragraph describing the story of James Armistead Lafayette, a Black American who gathered intelligence for Gen. George Washington.