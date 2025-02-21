Philadelphia 250

The evolution of the American Revolution can be seen in these historic flags on display in Philadelphia
The Museum of the American Revolution shows how the shifting ideals of American liberty can be traced in the historic flags of militias.
5 days agoListen 1:17
Philly leaders say 2026 plans are on track, but SEPTA’s funding crisis could derail them
Panelists spoke optimistically of an economically fruitful 2026 but one dark cloud hung over the hearing: looming cuts to Philly’s public transportation system.
1 week agoListen 1:14
‘52 weeks of Firsts’: Philadelphia prepares for 2026 by making a list of firsts
City tourism leaders want your help compiling a list of Philly firsts to help celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
2 weeks agoListen 1:12
White House wants more funding to prep Philly’s Independence Hall for semiquincentennial
Stakeholders look forward to more funding for Independence Hall as America gets ready to celebrate its 250th anniversary after White House executive order.
3 weeks agoListen 1:03
The National Park Service gets ready for America’s 250th Anniversary
National Park Service, Mark Thomas Gibson, School of Etiquette & More!
Air Date: February 21, 2025
How many millions will America’s 250th birthday party cost? Philly city officials discuss early budget projections
While officials say it will likely cost a couple hundred million dollars to plan, Philly could see a billion-dollar return on tourism revenue.
5 months agoListen 1:14
Pennsylvania unveils first new license plate design in more than 20 years
The new design commemorates Pennsylvania's part in the nation's 250th birthday.
10 months ago
The United States’ 250th birthday: Delaware prepares for semiquincentennial celebrations
Delaware 250, a nonpartisan entity, is awarding grants to groups and organizations interested in participating in the celebrations.
10 months agoListen 1:35
TED Talks coming to Philly as part of 250th celebration of America’s independence
The speakers series now joins other 2026 events in Philly, including the World Cup, the MLB All-Star contest and March Madness.
11 months agoListen 1:11
Mayor Parker’s appointed 2026 director to help Philly shine on global stage
There’s a slew of big tourism opportunities in Philadelphia during 2026, so leaders plan to make any economic trickle down more equitable than ever.
12 months ago
‘An exciting time in history’: Old Barracks Museum in Trenton gets accreditation ahead of U.S. Semiquincentennial
The museum, housed in buildings dating from 1758, is one of two new museums to receive accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.
1 year agoListen 1:45
Studio 2 LIVE from the Museum of the American Revolution
We’re broadcasting live from the Museum of the American Revolution and taking a trip back in history.
Air Date: March 14, 2024 12:00 pmListen 49:01
Philly philanthropies launch $9 million fund for America’s 250th birthday
America’s 250th birthday is coming in 2026, along with the World Cup, All-Star Game, and PGA Tour. Will you be ready?
2 years ago
Community projects selected for Philly’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday
Philadelphia250 has selected three community-based projects to develop to mark the nation’s semiquincentennial.
2 years ago
Chester County plans to strengthen historic tourism to help rebound from the pandemic
A contractor will develop a plan to help the county prepare for Chesco’s celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026.
3 years ago