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After a summer that showcased SEPTA’s ability to move record crowds, advocates worry the momentum could be threatened because the new state budget again failed to provide dedicated transit funding.

SEPTA transported more than 155,000 riders to and from FIFA World Cup matches in June and July, a total about 60% higher than the average Philadelphia Eagles game in 2025, according to the agency.

Hours after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s 2026-27 budget into law on July 12 without additional funding for public transit, Studio 34 in West Philadelphia hosted “Doors Are Opening: A SEPTA Healing,” a live community performance event where transit riders were invited to express their SEPTA experiences through stories, poetry and music.

Community gathers around transit

At the event, organized by Philadelphia physician Michal Pearl Waldfogel and advocacy group Transit Forward Philadelphia, participants came together over their successes and failures with SEPTA — a common ground shared by countless Philadelphians.

“When you ride transit, you are figuratively and literally along for the ride — so you have to be flexible,” said Rebecca Lopez Kriss, who performed at the event.

After living in the city for 15 years, having come from an area with fewer public transportation options, she said she is proud to be a transit enthusiast and admires the culture that comes with riding SEPTA.

“People who don’t know Philadelphia don’t know how special it is here,” she said. “People really care.”

Waldfogel, a fourth-generation Philadelphian, said she wrote a song in 2012 as a way to channel her frustration with transit while making light of SEPTA’s slogan at the time: “We’re Getting There.”

“’We’re Getting There’ speaks to the honesty of Philadelphia, that we’re not trying to be something that we’re not,” Waldfogel said. “It’s saying, ‘There is room for improvement, but at least we’re being honest about it.’”

In response to her song, she found a community of similarly frustrated riders who wanted to reach out to share their experiences, too. As a naturopathic doctor, Waldfogel said she believes that transit is a public health issue, and without adequate funding, high-population areas such as Southeastern Pennsylvania are put at risk.

Stephen Bronskill, a representative for Transit Forward Philadelphia, told the Studio 34 audience that the newly signed state budget again omitted additional transit funding. Bronskill said SEPTA was forced to restore service that had been slated for cuts by relying on its own budget after lawmakers failed to provide additional funding. That stopgap funding will expire in July 2027, leaving the agency to face another fiscal cliff unless the state acts.

“It does not look like they got to a position where those cuts would be averted in the future,” Bronskill said.