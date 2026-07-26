This bike tour takes thousands of cyclists from Philly to Atlantic City in support of first-responder families
Ben to the Shore, an annual bike ride, fundraises for families of fallen and injured first responders.
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Hundreds of people gathered before sunrise Sunday to cheer on cyclists departing from Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge to begin a 65-mile charity bike ride to Atlantic City.
The annual Ben to the Shore bike tour is the flagship fundraiser for Families Behind the Badge, a children’s foundation that raises money for loved ones of first responders who have fallen or been injured in the line of duty.
Jack Costello, associate director of Families Behind the Badge, said this year’s tour, as always, was a labor of love.
“There are people who have spent months training for this,” he said. “It is an awesome sight to see so many people who want to provide support to the first-responder community.”
Costello’s father survived a shooting while serving in the Philadelphia Police Department and was inspired by the idea of supporting families who have gone through similar circumstances.
“First responders see things every day, and I never thought about it until I got to learn some inside baseball,” said Bob White, the foundation’s board president. “So to combine that with their normal family life and the stress, it is a lot.”
For Teng Chan and her 13-year-old son, Adam, this year’s ride is deeply personal.
The pair is riding for the first time in honor of highway patrol officer Andy Chan, Teng’s husband and Adam’s father, who died late last year from injuries he sustained while working. Together, they led a team of 22 riders.
“I usually volunteer, but after my husband’s passing, I wanted to do something to honor him,” Teng Chan said. “Adam wanted to ride with me to honor his father.”
“Training hasn’t been that bad, but it hasn’t been effortless either,” Adam said. “I’m really proud of myself.”
The bike tour takes the full 65-mile trek from Philly to Atlantic City, but a 30-mile ride from Hammonton, New Jersey, and a 10-mile ride from Galloway are also offered. All end at the finish line at the Showboat Hotel.
Returning participant Mary Beth Fritz trained with Team WMMR, the local rock radio station’s charity bike team, along the Schuylkill River to prepare.
“I didn’t really ride a bike growing up,” Fritz said. “Anyone can do this. You just have to dedicate the time to training and just get comfortable on a bike. Especially with group support like this.”
Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Gregg Murphy delivered opening remarks before the riders set off. A longtime supporter of the event, he reflected on how much the tour has grown over the years.
“I used to make these announcements standing on top of three Miller Lite cases outside the Irish pub,” Murphy said. “What this has turned into is truly amazing and a real part of the fabric of Philadelphia.”
The tour began with just nine cyclists. This year, more than 2,000 riders took part, including 18 family members riding in memory of loved ones who have died.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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