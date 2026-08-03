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Residents of the Philadelphia area whose homes were damaged by the severe storm on July 11 can now apply for assistance with repairs.

Low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to residents of Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties whose homes, nonprofits or businesses were damaged during the storm.

Grants are available for Philadelphia residents to cover the cost of repairs, temporary housing or the replacement of essential items.

“The severe storms and flash flooding on July 11 caused significant damage for many families and businesses in Philadelphia, and we want those affected to know help is available,” said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in a written statement.

A series of at least four microbursts with wind gusts of up to around 70 miles per hour tore through West and South Philadelphia and parts of the suburbs, knocking out power for thousands of PECO customers, downing trees, blocking roads, flooding streets and basements, and damaging cars and buildings. Over 30 Philadelphians were displaced after the storm tore the roof off of a Philadelphia Housing Authority building.