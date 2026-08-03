Pennsylvanians whose homes were damaged in July storm can apply for financial assistance
The July 11 microbursts knocked out power, downed trees, flooded streets and basements and damaged cars and buildings.
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Residents of the Philadelphia area whose homes were damaged by the severe storm on July 11 can now apply for assistance with repairs.
Low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to residents of Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties whose homes, nonprofits or businesses were damaged during the storm.
Grants are available for Philadelphia residents to cover the cost of repairs, temporary housing or the replacement of essential items.
“The severe storms and flash flooding on July 11 caused significant damage for many families and businesses in Philadelphia, and we want those affected to know help is available,” said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in a written statement.
A series of at least four microbursts with wind gusts of up to around 70 miles per hour tore through West and South Philadelphia and parts of the suburbs, knocking out power for thousands of PECO customers, downing trees, blocking roads, flooding streets and basements, and damaging cars and buildings. Over 30 Philadelphians were displaced after the storm tore the roof off of a Philadelphia Housing Authority building.
Low-interest loans for repairing storm damage
The low-interest SBA loans are available to homeowners and renters for the costs of repairing or replacing damaged homes and cars, as well as to business owners and nonprofits for the costs of repairing damaged property or meeting financial obligations. Only repairs not covered by insurance are eligible.
Homeowners and renters can receive loans of up to $500,000, while businesses can get loans of up to $2,000,000. Loan repayment terms can be up to 30 years.
You can apply online or in person through one of two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers the SBA is opening in Philadelphia — one at the Dixon House in South Philadelphia opening Aug. 4, and a second at Community of Compassion CDC Community Center in West Philadelphia. Officials have not yet released the opening date for the second center.
Grants for repairs and other costs
Pennsylvania’s Disaster Recovery Assistance Program, established in 2022, is meant to fill gaps in recovery assistance for low- and moderate-income disaster survivors.
These grants can cover the costs of housing repairs, up to 60 days of temporary lodging for people displaced by a disaster, and the costs of replacing essential personal items such as clothing and furniture.
Only people who already receive government assistance or have applied for and been denied an SBA loan due to inadequate credit or inability to repay the loan are eligible. For the July 11 storm, eligibility is restricted to residents of Philadelphia whose household income is below 500% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.
Residents can apply online or in person through one of the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers.
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