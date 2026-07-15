Wildfire smoke sparks Code Red air quality warning for Pennsylvania
Air quality in the Philadelphia region is forecast to be unhealthy for everyone Thursday. Officials advise limiting outdoor activities.
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Environmental officials in Pennsylvania are warning residents to limit outdoor activities Thursday.
Wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota is drifting southeast toward the mid-Atlantic region, bringing high concentrations of fine particles.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide Code Red air quality action day Thursday for particulate pollution, which can trigger lung and heart issues. Air quality in the Philadelphia area is forecast to be unhealthy for everyone.
State environmental officials recommend everyone limit activities outside Thursday. Those who are sensitive to poor air quality, including children, older adults, and people with respiratory issues, should consider moving activities indoors.
Officials are also encouraging people to avoid contributing to poor air quality by avoiding using gas-powered lawn tools or burning leaves or trash.
The Philadelphia area was under an extreme heat warning Wednesday. Thursday temperatures are also forecast to be sweltering, with a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit.
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