WHYY News Climate Desk

Wildfire smoke sparks Code Red air quality warning for Pennsylvania

Air quality in the Philadelphia region is forecast to be unhealthy for everyone Thursday. Officials advise limiting outdoor activities.

Smoke drifting into Philadelphia

File - Smoke drifting into Philadelphia from Canadian wildfires prompted air alerts on June 7, 2023. Wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota prompted a statewide Code Red for Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Environmental officials in Pennsylvania are warning residents to limit outdoor activities Thursday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota is drifting southeast toward the mid-Atlantic region, bringing high concentrations of fine particles.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide Code Red air quality action day Thursday for particulate pollution, which can trigger lung and heart issues. Air quality in the Philadelphia area is forecast to be unhealthy for everyone.

State environmental officials recommend everyone limit activities outside Thursday. Those who are sensitive to poor air quality, including children, older adults, and people with respiratory issues, should consider moving activities indoors.

Related Content

Officials are also encouraging people to avoid contributing to poor air quality by avoiding using gas-powered lawn tools or burning leaves or trash.

The Philadelphia area was under an extreme heat warning Wednesday. Thursday temperatures are also forecast to be sweltering, with a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

Read more
Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate