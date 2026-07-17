‘Stay at home’: Philly pools closed, trash pickup canceled due to very unhealthy air
Wildfire smoke is bringing very unhealthy air pollution to the Philadelphia region. Officials say everyone should avoid optional outdoor activities.
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The city of Philadelphia is suspending trash pickup Friday and closing pools and spraygrounds after wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota sparked a Code Purple air quality warning.
The air quality in Philadelphia Friday is very unhealthy for everyone, even people without underlying heart or lung conditions. City public health officials say everyone is likely to experience health effects from being exposed.
City libraries will remain open Friday for people who need access to air conditioning. The temperature is forecast to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit Friday afternoon.
“Our worsening air quality is a dangerous development,” city public health commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a written statement. “I strongly encourage all residents to take action to protect themselves by staying indoors, unless they need to be outdoors.”
People who are particularly sensitive to poor air quality, such as children, older adults and people with underlying heart or lung conditions, should avoid all activity outside.
City and state officials recommend everyone take the following precautions:
- Avoid optional activities outside or move activities indoors
- Avoid long or strenuous outdoor activities
- Wear a well-fitting N-95 or KN-95 mask if you need to be outside
- Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms including trouble breathing, dizziness, nausea or heart palpitations
- Set air conditioners to recirculate mode to avoid pulling outside air into your home
- Close windows and doors
The National Weather Service calls for areas of smoke to remain on Saturday. The forecast is also predicting showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Saturday with as much as 3/4 of an inch of rain possible. The temperature is expected to drop back into the low- to mid-80s to start next week.
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