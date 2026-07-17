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The city of Philadelphia is suspending trash pickup Friday and closing pools and spraygrounds after wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota sparked a Code Purple air quality warning.

The air quality in Philadelphia Friday is very unhealthy for everyone, even people without underlying heart or lung conditions. City public health officials say everyone is likely to experience health effects from being exposed.

City libraries will remain open Friday for people who need access to air conditioning. The temperature is forecast to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit Friday afternoon.

“Our worsening air quality is a dangerous development,” city public health commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a written statement. “I strongly encourage all residents to take action to protect themselves by staying indoors, unless they need to be outdoors.”