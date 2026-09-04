A federal judge on Friday extended her prohibition against the U.S. Postal Service implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to limit mail voting during the midterms, putting another major obstacle in the way of the administration as the first states begin sending out mail ballots.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani granted a preliminary injunction, replacing a temporary order she had granted blocking the Postal Service’s plan.

The Trump administration has already asked the Supreme Court to lift Talwani’s temporary order, and will likely appeal her latest order as well.

The administration is running out of time to make big changes in voting procedures. North Carolina began sending out its first mail ballots Friday and more states will swiftly follow.

The legal battle could have major ramifications for this year’s elections, when control of Congress is at stake. Nearly one-third of voters in the U.S. cast mail ballots and election officials contend there isn’t enough time to revise their systems to comply with the new Postal Service directives.