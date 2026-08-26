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In early July, when the temperature soared above 100 degrees in Philadelphia for three consecutive days, Barbara Lear slept outside.

Lear has been homeless since February, when the sister she’d been living with moved. Since then, Lear has grown frustrated with the shelter system, which she describes as unsanitary and unpredictable. Several times, Lear said she has traveled to a shelter where she’d been told a bed would be open, only to find out the bed had been taken. Now, she mostly sleeps outdoors.

During the heat wave in early July, the city extended hours at dozens of libraries, rec centers and partner organizations to serve as cooling centers during the day, suspended utility shutoffs and advised residents to use air conditioners due to the “dangerously high heat index values.” Outside, the muggy heat made Lear’s asthma worse, until finally, she struggled to breathe and was forced to seek help at a hospital for steroids.

“It can get so hot outside that I can barely breathe,” said Lear, who is a member of the Philly Homeless Union.

Unhoused Philadelphians like Lear face increasingly dangerous summers, as human-caused climate change fuels heat waves and the conditions for wildfires that can blanket the city with smoke.

A group of advocates, service providers and people experiencing homelessness, including Lear, says the city needs to do more to keep unhoused Philadelphians safe during heat waves and periods of poor air quality. The group, called the Good Works Coalition, wrote an open letter to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration earlier this summer calling for a 24/7 “heat respite-and-navigation” site during the summer, better communication about cooling centers and safer, cleaner shelter conditions. It called for the city to provide resources during extreme heat similar to those provided during extreme cold.

“We’re learning as we go that the heat emergencies are as dangerous as cold emergencies,” said Dr. Trisha Acri, director of Courage Medicine, which provides medical services in Philadelphia mainly to people experiencing homelessness. “I think we’re learning that we need more resources in the summer, just like we have in the winter.”

Cheryl Hill, executive director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said that the Good Works Coalition had “great ideas,” and that her office is currently evaluating best practices and determining whether it needs to do more during extreme heat. But she pushed back against the idea that the city is failing to provide adequate resources, saying the Parker administration has added hundreds of shelter beds this year as part of the mayor’s bid to end street homelessness, and has increased monitoring of shelter conditions.

The dangers of living outside during extreme heat and poor air quality

James Sanders has been homeless for “a long time.” The 52-year-old said he sleeps outside when Philadelphia’s weather is tolerable, but tries to find shelter inside when summer nights get too hot.

While waiting for placement in an emergency shelter bed outside of the Mike Hinson Resource Center in North Philadelphia this month, Sanders said he passed out, and another man waiting in line called an ambulance.

“I couldn’t take the heat,” Sanders said. “I was tired.”

People experiencing homelessness are at especially high risk for life-threatening complications from heat because of their constant exposure and, often, underlying health conditions, said Dr. Kraftin Schreyer, director of clinical operations for Temple Health’s emergency department.

This summer, unhoused patients have come into Temple’s emergency department with symptoms ranging from mild dehydration and fatigue to heat stroke and severe hyperthermia, Schreyer said. Staff at Arch Street United Methodist Church’s daytime service center have had to call ambulances for unhoused guests experiencing heat-related illness, including dehydration and cardiovascular issues, said Tess Feiler, the church’s director of congregational and community development.

Without fast treatment, heat stroke can cause organ damage.

“Extreme heat is uncomfortable. For a lot of us, that’s kind of all it is,” Schreyer said. “But for people … out in the elements, this is a really serious potential health threat.”

Heat poses an even greater danger for unhoused people who use drugs. Acri said Philadelphia’s current drug supply is severely sedating, which can make it hard for people to take basic steps to stay safe, like sitting in the shade.

“They may fall asleep in the sunlight, they may fall asleep outside and not have any ability to protect themselves from the weather,” Acri said.

Climate change, driven primarily by humans burning fossil fuels, worsens conditions. Philadelphia’s average summer temperature has trended up roughly 3 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 100 years, according to a WHYY News analysis of federal weather data.