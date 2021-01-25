What a ‘Code Blue’ means for Philly residents

During extremely cold weather — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.

What does that mean for Philly residents?

During a Code Blue event, the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.

How to help

If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

Residents concerned about an older adult during extremely cold weather are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.