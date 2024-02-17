From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The winter storm warning has expired. The snowstorm has ended. And the streets are being plowed under the clearing skies across the Philadelphia region. Some light bands of snow may continue for the next few hours, but National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Lee said the heavy snow has moved on.

“In terms of how much we got, around the region, largely around the Philadelphia area, it looks like two to four inches of snow,” Lee told WHYY News in a phone interview. “The really impressive amounts are much further north, out towards Allentown, and portions of Somerset and Middlesex counties in New Jersey.”

He said portions of the Lehigh Valley and Central and North Jersey received upwards of a foot of snow from the storm.

Improving conditions

Lee said the rest of today should be relatively dry for the Philadelphia area although points north and west, like the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, could potentially experience a couple of light snow showers in the afternoon.”

Temperatures in Philly are expected to climb into the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

“For tonight it’s going to be fairly cold,” said Lee. “So any snow that does melt today potentially could refreeze on untreated surfaces.”