Officials dodge questions on extra $110 million

Mike Houghton, a member of the Port of Wilmington Expansion Task Force and a former member of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, questioned Brian Devine, Port of Wilmington interim executive director, about where the Meyer administration would find the extra funding during last week’s meeting.

Meyer removed Houghton from DEFAC in March days after WHYY News reported on Houghton’s concerns around the transparency of corporate franchise data during that month’s meeting.

Devine said the source of state dollars was still being finalized.

“I know the administration has been working with the legislature on a funding plan for that, that they committed to in executive session, but I’m not in a position to be able to share that at this time,” he said.

However, Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, who chairs the Diamond State Port Corporation Board, said a funding source had been identified but declined to say what it was.

It’s unclear where in the budget the state will pull the additional $110 million. The Carney administration tapped the state’s unclaimed property reserves to fund the $197 million in 2024. That sparked a review by State Auditor Lydia York, who released a report last year highly critical of how the port was being managed.

Brown said he didn’t believe the dollars were coming from that pot of money again.

It’s also unclear whether state lawmakers will, like in 2024, approve the money through the capital improvements bill, also known as the bond bill.

Bond Bill Committee Co-chair state Rep. Debra Heffernan, D-Bellefonte, told WHYY News through text messages that questions about the funding going through the bond bill should be directed to Patibanda-Sanchez, saying it was up to her to disclose to the public how taxpayer funds were being spent, despite the constitutional role state lawmakers have in appropriating taxpayer money.

A spokesperson for Patibanda-Sanchez said in a written statement that the House speaker, Senate president and Bond Bill Committee chairs have been consulted, “and we are confident the funding necessary to move the project forward will be available.”

In response to questions about the source of the funding, Senate spokesperson Sarah Fulton said in a written statement that budget negotiations are continuing with 10 legislative days left in this year’s session.

“Lawmakers remain committed to getting shovels into the ground on the Delaware container terminal project and will consider all options to fund this critical infrastructure project,” she said.