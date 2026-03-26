‘Tough questions are not welcome’: Former budget advisory chair says he was fired by Gov. Matt Meyer after questioning administration’s lack of revenue data
Mike Houghton was a former Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council chairman and longtime member before being fired Wednesday.
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Gov. Matt Meyer has fired former Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council Chairman Michael Houghton just two days after he told WHYY News he was concerned about the lack of tax revenue data provided by the administration.
The governor has been touting the growth of corporate incorporations in the state. But in the March DEFAC meeting, his administration declined to publicly share key numbers, including data on how much corporate tax revenue it has collected.
State officials have reported that the number of business entities formed in Delaware increased by 100,000, from 2.1 million in 2024 to 2.2 million in 2025. The corporate franchise tax accounts for nearly one-third of Delaware’s budget and is the state’s second-largest revenue source, after personal income tax.
Current and former DEFAC members Mike Houghton, Robert Byrd and meeting attendee Rep. Mike Smith, R-Hockessin, told WHYY News the absence of data presented at the meeting was “unusual,” “confusing” and “lacks transparency.”
Houghton questioned the lack of corporate franchise revenue at a March 16 meeting, noting Meyer’s office has been talking up the growth in entity formations. He said in a statement Thursday he was just doing his job.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about a surge and unprecedented streak of formation in 2025 going into 2026,” said Houghton during the meeting. “You would think that a $2.1 billion revenue stream would begin to play through and evidence itself.”
Houghton said that while the letter dismissing him was polite, his questions and WHYY News’ article seems to have “annoyed Gov. Meyer.”
“I think my termination may have delivered a different message to DEFAC, the legislature and the public [that] tough questions are not welcome by this administration,” he said.
In a statement, state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Sokola, D-Newark, blasted the firing as political.
“Delaware’s tradition of responsible budgeting is centered on DEFAC’s ability to do its job free from undue political interference,” he said. “The governor’s decision to remove Mike Houghton from DEFAC for publicly asking questions about our state’s corporate franchise tax revenue threatens a process that has benefitted Delaware for 50 years.”
A request for comment to the governor’s office did not receive an immediate response.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
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