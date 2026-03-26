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Gov. Matt Meyer has fired former Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council Chairman Michael Houghton just two days after he told WHYY News he was concerned about the lack of tax revenue data provided by the administration.

The governor has been touting the growth of corporate incorporations in the state. But in the March DEFAC meeting, his administration declined to publicly share key numbers, including data on how much corporate tax revenue it has collected.

State officials have reported that the number of business entities formed in Delaware increased by 100,000, from 2.1 million in 2024 to 2.2 million in 2025. The corporate franchise tax accounts for nearly one-third of Delaware’s budget and is the state’s second-largest revenue source, after personal income tax.

Current and former DEFAC members Mike Houghton, Robert Byrd and meeting attendee Rep. Mike Smith, R-Hockessin, told WHYY News the absence of data presented at the meeting was “unusual,” “confusing” and “lacks transparency.”