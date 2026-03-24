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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration has been touting the growth of corporate incorporations in the state of Delaware, particularly since last year’s tax law overhaul.

The corporate franchise tax accounts for nearly a third of Delaware’s budget and is the state’s second-largest source of revenue, after personal income tax.

State officials have reported the number of business entities formed in Delaware increased by 1 million, from 2.1 million in 2024 to 2.2 million in 2025.

“Our franchise is extremely healthy in many ways,” Meyer said. “When you look at the numbers based on the last reporting, [it’s] more healthy than it’s ever been.”

But his administration recently declined to publicly share key numbers during the latest meeting of the state’s budget forecasting council, including data on how much corporate tax revenue it’s collected.

Current and former DEFAC members Mike Houghton, Robert Byrd and Rep. Mike Smith, R-Hockessin, told WHYY News the absence of data is “unusual,” “confusing” and “lacks transparency.”

Material provided to the public for the March Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council meeting shows corporate franchise tax revenue was flat between December 2025 and March 2026. The council is projecting no growth in fiscal years 2027 and 2028.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about a surge and unprecedented streak of formation in 2025 going into 2026,” said Houghton, a longtime member and former DEFAC chairman, during last week’s meeting. “You would think that a $2.1 billion revenue stream would begin to play through and evidence itself.”