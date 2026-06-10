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As Philadelphia prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, historians and community leaders are urging residents to confront a harder truth: The city that helped give birth to the ideals of liberty was also built by enslaved people.

That tension was the focus of “Freedom Isn’t Free: How Spirited Dissent Powered the American Revolution,” the latest installment of the We the People series, presented by WHYY, The McNeil Center for Early American Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and Stenton.

The program combined historical scholarship, community perspectives and a dramatic portrayal of Dinah, an enslaved woman who worked in the Stenton house for decades.

For 20 years, storyteller Irma Gardner-Hammond has embodied the story of Dinah.

“Don’t forget my name,” Gardner-Hammond told the audience in character. “I’m not just any old Dinah. I’m a Dinah that played a big part in saving this house.”

Sarah Glover, vice president of news and civic dialogue at WHYY, moderated the discussion, with Laura Keim, executive director of Stenton; historian Emma Hart of the McNeil Center; Stephanye Watts, community engagement coordinator for Historic Germantown; and Gardner-Hammond.

The Quaker dichotomy

Held on the grounds of one of Philadelphia’s most significant colonial-era estates, historians at the event noted that Dinah’s life reflected the contradictions of colonial Pennsylvania. Although Quakers would eventually become leaders in the abolitionist movement, with Pennsylvania being the first to limit the practice, slavery was still common.

Emma Hart, director of the McNeil Center for Early American Studies and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, explained that Philadelphia’s prosperity was deeply connected to slavery.

“This was taking place against the background of a city that was growing to a large degree on wealth from trading with places that depended on enslaved labor,” Hart said. “Philadelphia wouldn’t have grown and it wouldn’t have existed as such an important city without the labor of enslaved people either here or elsewhere.”

According to historical records discussed during the program, Dinah was enslaved by the Logan family, one of colonial Pennsylvania’s most prominent families. James Logan, secretary to William Penn and a wealthy merchant, built Stenton in the 1720s as a country estate and a symbol of his influence.

In Gardner-Hammond’s portrayal, Dinah recalled being given to Hannah Emlen when she married James Logan’s son William, as part of her dowry.

“Can you imagine a person being a gift to another person?” she asked the audience. “I had to do all kinds of things for that woman.”