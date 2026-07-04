Parkway July Fourth concert on hold as severe storms sweep through Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands of people on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia for the One Philly: Unity Concert for America are being told to leave the area and seek shelter as a severe thunderstorm moves into the Philadelphia region.

Warnings of thunderstorms with predicted lightning, “torrential rainfall,” and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

🚨 One Philly Unity Concert update: Show is stopped until further notice due to impending severe storm. WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor Please safely make your way to the exit and seek shelter. Text AMERICA to 888-777 for further show and safety updates. https://t.co/3n34x1zUJr — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) July 5, 2026

The July Fourth outdoor concert was paused just before The Roots were set to take the stage. Other performers still scheduled to perform include Christina Aguilera, Meek Mill and Will Smith.

Organizers hope to reopen the event space after the storm passes, but National Weather Service reports show that “damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible.”

“Our foremost concern is for the safety of our guests, the crews, the artists, and all staff supporting this event. We will decide to resume when we are confident that it is safe to do so,” Philadelphia managing director Adam K. Thiel said in a statement. “We are continuing to closely monitor weather conditions and developments and are in coordination with all departments and partners through our Emergency Operations Center.”

Electric and gas utility PECO is reporting outages among thousands of customers in Greater Philadelphia. As of 9:45 p.m., more than 17,000 customers in both Bucks and Chester counties are affected. Another 9,000 customers in Montgomery County are also reporting outages.

PECO’s 1,600 unionized workers went on strike early Saturday morning. Despite the work stoppage, the utility company is “prepared for any potential situation and has the necessary resources in place to maintain safe and reliable service for our customers and to address any customer service needs,” PECO said in a statement on its website.

Alongside the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match in South Philadelphia, the highlight of Saturday’s Independence Day festivities is the free star-studded concert on the Parkway.