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Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugged through Pottstown in its maiden east coast voyage in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Train fans endured triple-digit temperatures Thursday to watch the 1.2-million-pound, World War II-era behemoth make a 15-minute whistle-stop near South Hanover Street.

People lined the gates, filled up the adjacent parking lots and huddled in the intersecting street as the train approached. According to 6abc, more than 100 people were treated for heat-related illness.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many people in Pottstown,” Chandler Williams, 24, said.

Peter Davidson, 68, and his wife Emily Davidson came all the way from Santa Monica, California, to see the locomotive in action. The Davidsons also brought along their great-niece Maddie and great-nephew Wyatt, who live in nearby Macungie.

“I wanted them to see the incredible achievements of America,” Peter Davidson said, holding a sign featuring an image he took of a Big Boy in Sierra, Nevada.

Big Boy No. 4014 made its way from Jim Thorpe on Thursday morning before traveling to Reading. The train experienced some delays before arriving in Pottstown. The locomotive will briefly be in King of Prussia on Friday; however, there will be no public stops.

On the Fourth of July, Big Boy No. 4014 will be on public display in Philadelphia near Intrepid Avenue and League Island Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Big Boy No. 4014 will stay there Sunday for public display before leaving Monday for central Pennsylvania.