The Friends of Washington Crossing Park and Independence Seaport Museum are partnering to bring to life a key piece of history, the Durham boat, for park visitors.

By next year’s Semiquincentennial celebrations, visitors will be able to climb into a replica of the boat that General George Washington and his troops used to cross the Delaware River on Dec. 25, 1776, in what proved to be a turning point in the Revolutionary War.

Each December, the Washington Crossing Historic Park hosts two reenactments of the crossing, complete with Durham boats, said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

For “logistics and safety” reasons, the park can’t take visitors out on boats on the river, she said. But her organization wanted to find another way to allow students and the roughly 750,000 recreational visitors to experience the piece of history.

The newly commissioned 40-foot-long replica will be stationed on dry land, where visitors can climb in and take photos with the Delaware River visible in the background.

It will be, Martin said, “a gateway into history.”

The organization’s partnership with the museum’s Seaport Boat Shop dates to 2018, when Martin first reached out to shop director Dave Dormond to talk about maintenance work on one of the Durham boats used for the crossing reenactment.

Martin saw a boat created by Independence Seaport on display at the Museum of the American Revolution and it became a “motivator” to bring their own replica boat to Washington Crossing Historic Park.

“I was very moved with the work that Independence Seaport Museum has done,” she said. “Just doing the wooden boat building, that old style of craftsmanship, it was really important to us to partner with someone that not only really valued and understood our educational mission, but also had the ability to make this as historically accurate as possible.”