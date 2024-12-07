‘History has to come to life’: Washington Crossing hosts annual historic reenactment
The Continental Army’s advance across the river into New Jersey was a turning point in the Revolutionary War.
This Sunday, thousands of people will gather to watch the reenactment of George Washington’s Christmas night crossing of the Delaware River.
The Continental Army’s advance across the river into New Jersey, rendered in the famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” by German artist Emanuel Leutze, was a turning point in the Revolutionary War and the country’s history.
“Washington is losing, a string of defeats, and then he’ll come here, he’ll plan this daring attack on Trenton, and he will end up being victorious, despite many obstacles and changes in plans that’ll take place,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of The Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park. “And after the crossing, he’ll go on to win two battles at Trenton, one at Princeton. In 10 days, he will be victorious, and he will make the men and our country believe that they can actually win.”
Since 1953, the dramatic event has been commemorated at Washington Crossing, in Bucks County. In those early years, it was “living theater,” Martin said, with some unexpected connections to Hollywood: The second actor to play George Washington was Grace Kelly’s brother, John Kelly Jr., an Olympic rower. Eventually, the theater gave way to a more traditional reenactment, which is now meticulously prepared and carried out by around 300 reenactment participants.
Attention to detail is key in bringing the reenactment to life, Martin said. The uniforms worn by the members of the Continental Army are historically accurate, and in recent years, organizers have served a meal to reenactment participants that would have been typical of the time period. Martin said this year will also feature some actors on horseback, portraying the mounted militia, and women actors will dress up as nurses and follow the army.
Since 2017, Patrick Murphy, a native of Newtown, Bucks County and current resident of Upper Bucks, has participated in the reenactment as a member of the Fifth Pennsylvania Continental Infantry.
Murphy, who also works part-time for The Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park, said he and his fellow actors are committed to authenticity. Some do first-person interpretation, meaning they portray an actual person who fought in the war. Murphy and others aren’t “in character” representing a specific person, but they stay within the world of the 18th century in conversation and in their behavior as long as the public is around.
“We make sure our uniforms, our behavior, our muskets, whatever we wear and carry with us, research has been done to show that these are things that the continental soldiers in the 18th century would have carried and worn,” he said.
In addition to the reenactment, Sunday’s event will include presentations on the officers and women who served as nurses, musket firing demonstrations, artillery demonstrations and a range of kids’ activities.
Organizers also seek to make history come alive by including a wider representation of what life was like during the era, beyond the battlefields, Martin said.
The historic village onsite will include the traditional bakery, Half Crown Bakehouse, and feature a blacksmith workshop, as well as blacksmithing demonstrations.
“For us, history has to come to life,” Martin said. “These were real people, and we want to bring these stories to life in a way that’s very immersive and resonates with many different audiences, and that’s why we’re so interested in trying to create diverse interpretation in all different aspects, both military and civilian, to draw people in to get a more comprehensive understanding of what took place here, Christmas night, 1776, and how, not just the generals again, but average people lived.”
Although many of the thousands who attend the reenactment and the park’s annual 800,000 visitors come from across the country and throughout the world, the park and the reenactment have an important significance to local residents in Bucks County.
For Murphy, being a reenactor is rewarding because of his roots in the region.
“I really like the connections of the history of the town that I grew up in, and the places that I knew when I was growing up, and how the events that took place here are where I grew up,” he said. “And I know all the names of the towns and the people and the things, and that’s a really special part of it, to be able to give back to your community that you grew up in by learning about this and sharing it.”
Martin also grew up nearby in Princeton, New Jersey, where her love of Revolutionary War history was sparked on Princeton Battlefield. She can recall seeing the reenactment from the Jersey side of the river as a child. Many of the attendees are also from the surrounding area and have grown up seeing the reenactment and celebrating that part of their history, she said.
“I think that for people in this community, they’re really proud to live somewhere that has this national recognition,” Martin said, noting that the influx of out-of-town visitors also has a “positive impact on the local economy.”
The shared history, Martin said, is all the more important to remember in the aftermath of a heated election cycle in a county that was virtually split between the two candidates.
“I believe that history really fosters this sense of community and identity among people,” she said. “These shared principles, life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, I think that these things really bind us as a nation. And I think that now more than ever, especially with some of these polarized and political times that we’re in, that we have to remember the sacrifices that these men made to give us the life and the country that we have today … We came together many, many times over throughout the course of history, and I think that we can all continue to do that.”
The Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park is gearing up for the Semiquincentennial in 2026, which will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July, and Washington’s crossing of the Delaware in December of that year. Preparations include the construction of a replica Durham boat that visitors can climb into, archaeology at the Thompson-Neely House, weekly living history programming, new exhibits and renovations.
“Our goal is really twofold,” Martin said. “Number one, to draw attention to the history of Bucks County and the park for outside visitors, and getting them, as part of their 2026 travels, to come visit us. But also the thing that I’m most passionate about, being a member of this community, is creating a space in this community, for our community, to celebrate their history.”
The reenactment on Sunday, Dec. 8, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the actual crossing reenactment taking place at 1 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-11, and children under 5 are free. A family rate for two adults and two children is also available, for $25.
For those who want to attend and can’t make it to Sunday’s reenactment, there’s another chance to catch the action on Dec. 25 — the anniversary of the crossing itself. Entry is free, and it will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the actual crossing happening at 1 p.m.
