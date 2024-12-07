‘History has to come to life’: Washington Crossing hosts annual historic reenactment

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This Sunday, thousands of people will gather to watch the reenactment of George Washington’s Christmas night crossing of the Delaware River.

The Continental Army’s advance across the river into New Jersey, rendered in the famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” by German artist Emanuel Leutze, was a turning point in the Revolutionary War and the country’s history.

“Washington is losing, a string of defeats, and then he’ll come here, he’ll plan this daring attack on Trenton, and he will end up being victorious, despite many obstacles and changes in plans that’ll take place,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of The Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park. “And after the crossing, he’ll go on to win two battles at Trenton, one at Princeton. In 10 days, he will be victorious, and he will make the men and our country believe that they can actually win.”

Since 1953, the dramatic event has been commemorated at Washington Crossing, in Bucks County. In those early years, it was “living theater,” Martin said, with some unexpected connections to Hollywood: The second actor to play George Washington was Grace Kelly’s brother, John Kelly Jr., an Olympic rower. Eventually, the theater gave way to a more traditional reenactment, which is now meticulously prepared and carried out by around 300 reenactment participants.

Attention to detail is key in bringing the reenactment to life, Martin said. The uniforms worn by the members of the Continental Army are historically accurate, and in recent years, organizers have served a meal to reenactment participants that would have been typical of the time period. Martin said this year will also feature some actors on horseback, portraying the mounted militia, and women actors will dress up as nurses and follow the army.

Since 2017, Patrick Murphy, a native of Newtown, Bucks County and current resident of Upper Bucks, has participated in the reenactment as a member of the Fifth Pennsylvania Continental Infantry.

Murphy, who also works part-time for The Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park, said he and his fellow actors are committed to authenticity. Some do first-person interpretation, meaning they portray an actual person who fought in the war. Murphy and others aren’t “in character” representing a specific person, but they stay within the world of the 18th century in conversation and in their behavior as long as the public is around.

“We make sure our uniforms, our behavior, our muskets, whatever we wear and carry with us, research has been done to show that these are things that the continental soldiers in the 18th century would have carried and worn,” he said.