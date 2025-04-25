From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Earlier this month, the Trump administration abruptly terminated the student status of more than 1,000 international students around the country, including at the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University and Rutgers University. But now the government has reversed itself and restored status for some, including three at the University of Pennsylvania, as confirmed by a university spokesperson.

There are more than 1 million international students in the U.S., and the government went after a small group of them. Lawyers say what these cases had in common is that the students had some minor run-ins with the law, which they say are the equivalent of traffic tickets and have never had any bearing on student status.

In response, students filed dozens of lawsuits against the government in states around the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In most of them, judges issued temporary restraining orders against the government, ordering it to restore student status.

Chris Casazza, an experienced immigration lawyer in Philadelphia, sued the government on behalf of two Indian students at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and successfully convinced a judge to file a restraining order and restore his clients’ status. He said the news of other students getting their status restored today means the federal government is retreating, for now.

“I think that they saw that they couldn’t win in the way that they were doing this, but I’m concerned that they’re just going to regroup and they’re going to try and come back after these students in a different way,” Casazza said.

He said that though the new development makes his clients’ case moot, it has already made them fearful and anxious, at one point so scared that they were afraid to leave their homes and go to class, even after years of studying in the U.S.