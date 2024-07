Across 10 episodes, you’re going to learn the history of Philadelphia through 10 objects. You’ll get a tour of the Atwater Kent collection, sometimes called Philadelphia’s Attic. It’s a collection that’s grown over decades, acquiring Philly’s material culture from individuals, families, institutions, sometimes literally from the trash. In every episode of this podcast you’ll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent collection and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller. We think every Philadelphian will be able to see themselves in this collection and that learning about Philadelphia’s many histories can help us understand its present and future.