SEPTA planning to cut service, increase fares due to budget deficit

Governor Josh Shapiro says he’s committed to helping SEPTA, but says that the Senate needs to act.

“We have known for some time that SEPTA is in dire straits, as are other mass transit agencies across this commonwealth. It’s why twice in a row in my budgets, I’ve proposed historic funding for mass transit, roughly $300 million, about $170 million or so would come to SEPTA in particular,” the governor said. “We got to get that passed. The House of Representatives passed it three times. The Senate of Pennsylvania failed to act even once. We got to get my budget proposal through the house again. I know House leaders are committed to doing that next month and then the Senate needs to act.”

Shapiro diverted more than $150 million in federal highway funding late last year to provide a one-time injection of cash into SEPTA to help it avoid near-term cutbacks and fare increases for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2025. Without that funding, SEPTA says it would have had to move forward with cuts and large fare increases this past January.

Further details on the proposed cuts were not immediately available.

“Massive service cuts and large fare increases are options of last resort. Unfortunately, if there is not a resolution to the current transit funding crisis in Pennsylvania, SEPTA has few options available to balance its budget. We are committed to working with Gov. Shapiro and state lawmakers this spring to secure new funding for SEPTA and public transit throughout the Commonwealth,” said SEPTA in a statement.

This is a developing story.