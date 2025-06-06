Families pushing for answers after teens killed in Limerick Township crash during police chase

Tuesday night's crash in Montgomery County killed three teens and left a fourth injured. Officers say they followed the car because the teens allegedly stole from a Target.

    By
  • Chad Pradelli, Cheryl Mettendorf
    • June 6, 2025
a crashed vehicle in the street

The scene after a crash in Montgomery County killed three teens, June 3, 2025. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

There is a push for answers in Montgomery County after a police chase led to a crash that claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth seriously injured.

It happened on Tuesday night in Limerick Township.

Authorities said officers were following the car because the teens inside allegedly stole from a nearby Target.

On Thursday afternoon, the mother and aunt of one of the victims, Gabriel Cooper, arrived at the crash site, devastated by the loss of their loved one.

“You ask, ‘How I’m going to remember my son?’ Always here. Always here,” said Lauren Cooper, Gabriel’s mother, as she pointed to her heart.

“It should not have been a high-speed chase on a busy highway,” said Youk.

“You know teenagers do dumb things,” said Chad Pradelli.

“They do! They do!” replied Youk.

“Is there any sort of culpability for speeding off at a high rate of speed, though?” asked Pradelli.

“They probably were scared,” said Youk.

Police departments in Pennsylvania have discretion on their pursuit policies. Limerick Police Department’s policy is still unclear.

The Montgomery District Attorney’s Office is investigating the crash.

Neither had any comment on Wednesday.

“I lost my grandson. I’m never going to see him again,” she said. “He ain’t never going to have children. He ain’t never going to make it to college. He’s not even going to make it to be a man in this society.”

Youk said Nasir was planning to attend Cheyney University and worked at the local Giant Food Store.

A balloon release is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

