There is a push for answers in Montgomery County after a police chase led to a crash that claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth seriously injured.

It happened on Tuesday night in Limerick Township.

Authorities said officers were following the car because the teens inside allegedly stole from a nearby Target.

On Thursday afternoon, the mother and aunt of one of the victims, Gabriel Cooper, arrived at the crash site, devastated by the loss of their loved one.

“You ask, ‘How I’m going to remember my son?’ Always here. Always here,” said Lauren Cooper, Gabriel’s mother, as she pointed to her heart.