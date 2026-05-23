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Montgomery County has awarded $2.75 million in grants for 16 projects, ranging from restoring native plant species in Abington Township to rehabilitating Lansdale Borough’s historic freight house.

The projects were selected through the county’s 2040 implementation grant program and align with the goals of Montgomery County’s comprehensive plan to improve community connections, advance sustainability and support local economies.

“The real crux of this program, and the beauty of it, is that it matches local interest and capital and infrastructure needs to the county comprehensive plan,” said Scott France, executive director of the county Planning Commission, at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

“These are projects that address the goals of the county plan while meeting the needs and desires of local communities, and a lot of times it’s quality of life improvements throughout the county,” he said.

A board made up of members of the Planning Commission and other county staff assesses the applications based on a number of criteria, including impact, equity, alignment with county and local planning goals, and project readiness.

The county also focuses on supporting projects that would improve transportation and mobility, support downtowns and community destinations, and implement adaptation and resilience measures.

This year, the county also prioritized funding projects in areas where new housing is being built, France said.

“Given all of the issues with housing attainability and housing supply, we wanted to look at these projects, and … while they don’t necessarily provide new units or go into private development projects, we want to look at where that’s happening, where there’s new zoning, where there’s new activity, and how quality of life improvements or projects can help improve what’s happening on the ground there,” he said.

Commissioner Neil Makhija applauded the diversity of the projects at Thursday’s meeting.

“These are great projects. I’m really excited about them, and it’s nice to see how they cover the full geography of the county all the way from West Pottsgrove to Rockledge,” he said.

This year’s winners were chosen out of a pool of 35 applications from 31 municipalities, a record number of requests in the 11th year of the county’s 2040 implementation grant program. Since 2016, the program has awarded more than $22 million to projects in more than 50 municipalities.