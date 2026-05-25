Jersey Shore ‘resilient’ as summer season attracts beachgoers

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As summer approaches, beachgoers will flock to a healthyJersey Shore, according to an annual report that evaluates the state’s coastline.

The 24th State of the Shore report indicates New Jersey’s beaches are in good shape as environmental regulators aim to make them more resilient to the effects of climate change.

The Jersey Shore survived winter with only a handful of serious flood events and narrowly escaped the blizzard of 2026 as the storm changed course. However, flooding events are increasing significantly overall, particularly during high tides and elevated sea levels compounded by climate change.

Going into the summer, meteorologists are predicting lower than typical tropical activity, setting the stage for a successful summer season at The Shore.

New Jersey is home to 130 miles of Atlantic coastline, 1,800 miles of tidal shoreline and more than 82,000 acres of lakes. The state’s beaches are a significant contributor to the state’s tourism economy, which last year totaled about $52 billion from its more than 124 million visitors, according to the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism.

“Thanks to this fortuitous turn of events, and what was otherwise an extraordinarily calm winter storm season, most New Jersey beaches remain in good shape heading into the summer season,” said Jon Miller, who authors the annual State of the Shore Report for the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.

However, the state has faced a number of challenges over the years as the coast has been hit with serious storms. As the remnants of Hurricane Erin hit New Jersey in August 2025, waves rolled across beaches and into dunes and boardwalks. Streets became flooded, and emergency responders were called to rescue drivers. Beach erosion in some towns left municipalities scrambling to fix access before the busy Labor Day weekend last year.