For decades, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has overseen beach replenishment projects along the Jersey Shore authorized by Congress, pumping sand onto eroded beaches and reinforcing dunes as part of long-term coastal protection plans. In communities such as Ocean City and Strathmere, local officials say these beach replenishment projects are critical for their tourism-heavy economy and also for storm protection, shielding homes, roads and infrastructure from coastal flooding.

But federal replenishment funding was largely absent from the fiscal year 2025 budget, leaving these shore towns waiting for emergency allocations and federal approvals as the summer season approaches. Local officials say funding timelines remain uncertain, raising concerns about whether replenishment will be completed before peak tourism and hurricane season.

“In terms of short-term measures ahead of the 2026 summer season, there are no meaningful interim actions that would materially restore the beach. In Strathmere, the erosion is substantial enough that only a full-scale nourishment project would make a noticeable difference. Smaller efforts would not significantly change current conditions,” said James W. Van Zlike, township administrator for Upper Township.

Federal officials and coastal advocates say inconsistent appropriations have delayed projects nationwide, including along the Jersey Shore.

“These projects are authorized by Congress for 50-year federal participation. The problem is that each nourishment episode is subject to appropriations by Congress,” said Dan Ginolfi, executive director of the American Coastal Coalition.