New Jersey and Delaware report significant beach erosion following nor’easter

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Following the aftermath of a coastal storm earlier in the week, officials in New Jersey and Delaware are reporting severe beach erosion and dune damage.

The nor’easter, which only marks the beginning of this winter’s storm season, led to a state of emergency in New Jersey, and voluntary evacuations in parts of Delaware.

A preliminary inspection in New Jersey indicated significant erosion along several reaches of the coast, especially south of Manasquan Inlet.

In South Jersey, some of the most significant erosion took place in parts of Atlantic City and Ocean City, which faced new and additional dune scarping, which is when dunes form cliff-like faces along the coastline, and loss. Areas like North Wildwood faced moderate to major sloped erosion and dune damage. There was evidence of notable tide run-up and ponding in Wildwood, and to the dunes in Wildwood Crest.

The storm also brought several days of elevated tides, persistent offshore winds and heavy surf along Delaware’s Atlantic and Bay shores. The conditions caused erosion and dune scarping.

“While many dunes and beaches currently appear damaged, this is a normal and expected result of an early season nor’easter activity,” said Josh Lippert, Delaware’s shoreline and waterway administrator. “Over the coming days, weeks and months, natural tidal and wave cycles will begin to redistribute sand and gradually reestablish more stable beach profiles in most locations.”

The dunes absorbed the brunt of the wave energy and protected coastal infrastructure, and no structural damage has been reported, he said. The most significant impact in Delaware was to Bowers Beach, where there was significant erosion and beach elevation loss. A beachfill project is ongoing in the area to address the most impacted shoreline.