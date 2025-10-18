New Jersey and Delaware report significant beach erosion following nor’easter
The nor'easter led to a state of emergency in New Jersey, and voluntary evacuations in parts of Delaware.
Following the aftermath of a coastal storm earlier in the week, officials in New Jersey and Delaware are reporting severe beach erosion and dune damage.
A preliminary inspection in New Jersey indicated significant erosion along several reaches of the coast, especially south of Manasquan Inlet.
In South Jersey, some of the most significant erosion took place in parts of Atlantic City and Ocean City, which faced new and additional dune scarping, which is when dunes form cliff-like faces along the coastline, and loss. Areas like North Wildwood faced moderate to major sloped erosion and dune damage. There was evidence of notable tide run-up and ponding in Wildwood, and to the dunes in Wildwood Crest.
The storm also brought several days of elevated tides, persistent offshore winds and heavy surf along Delaware’s Atlantic and Bay shores. The conditions caused erosion and dune scarping.
“While many dunes and beaches currently appear damaged, this is a normal and expected result of an early season nor’easter activity,” said Josh Lippert, Delaware’s shoreline and waterway administrator. “Over the coming days, weeks and months, natural tidal and wave cycles will begin to redistribute sand and gradually reestablish more stable beach profiles in most locations.”
The dunes absorbed the brunt of the wave energy and protected coastal infrastructure, and no structural damage has been reported, he said. The most significant impact in Delaware was to Bowers Beach, where there was significant erosion and beach elevation loss. A beachfill project is ongoing in the area to address the most impacted shoreline.
Bethany Beach also experienced some of the most intense dune scarping of 6 to 10 feet at many of the central beach access points.
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will address any debris and impacted dunes before focusing on larger scale projects, including the Bowers Beach nourishment project and dune stabilization efforts at Bethany and Slaughter beaches.
“This Nor’easter served as an early test of Delaware’s coastal resilience systems,” Lippert said. “While visual erosion occurred across nearly all monitored sites, the dunes and beaches performed effectively to protect infrastructure and property, with impacts primarily limited to sand loss, dune scarping and public access points.”
The conditions come after Congress cut funding to beach nourishment programs that pump sand from the ocean floor onto the beach to replace what was washed away by storms, marking the first time in decades the funding was cut for programs in New Jersey and Delaware.
Large-scale beach renourishment along the Atlantic coast is not expected until the next scheduled Army Corps nourishment cycle, which was originally planned for 2025, but remains unfunded.
During an interview with WHYY News last month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette called the decision “disheartening.”
“The federal government brings in about 65% to 75% of the cost of a shore protection program and the state brings in 35% or 25%, depending on the particular project in question,” he said. “That leaves communities in the lurch because these projects are so expensive. The state government can’t possibly do it by themselves.”
