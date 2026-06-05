New tool shows toxic PFAS chemicals pervasive in Delaware River

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Toxic PFAS chemicals are pervasive across the Delaware River, as well as in the fish that swim along the waterway and its tributaries, according to a Delaware River Basin Commission report published in May.

The study finds that PFAS concentrations are increasing at a faster rate than the volume of water moving downstream toward the Delaware Bay. Researchers say the lack of dilution downstream suggests the so-called “forever chemicals” continue to be discharged from potential sources like industrial and wastewater facilities.

The chemicals were detected at higher levels in the river between Chester, Pennsylvania and Pea Patch Island, located across from Delaware City, Delaware — indicating that there are sources of PFAS contamination south of Chester.

“We will continue our decades-long active monitoring of PFAS and heighten our focus on targeted tracking, trend modeling and data communication, ultimately allowing DRBC to help reduce PFAS prevalence throughout our shared waters,” said Kristen Bowman Kavanagh, DRBC’s Executive Director, in a statement.

The results are the latest in a three-part study marking more than 20 years of PFAS research in the Delaware River Basin, which provides drinking water to more than 14 million people in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Members of the public can use a new interactive application that maps out PFAS hotspots around the basin. The public is invited to learn more about the study during a webinar on Monday, June 15.

PFAS are commonly used in the manufacturing of household products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam. The toxic chemicals have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers.

PFAS have tainted water, air and soil in the U.S. for decades. The so-called “forever” chemicals don’t break down naturally in the environment, and can remain in the human bloodstream for years.