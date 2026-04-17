Delaware lawmakers advance measure to protect state’s wetlands

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Delaware lawmakers have advanced legislation that aims to protect nontidal wetlands, also referred to as freshwater wetlands, in the state.

The move, more than three decades in the making, comes after President Donald Trump’s administration last year proposed to rescind Clean Water Act protections for certain waterways in favor of landowner rights.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, would create a tiered permitting system for development based on how critical a nontidal wetland is.

Members of the General Assembly’s Environment, Energy & Transportation committee on Wednesday unanimously advanced the measure. The legislation, which has bipartisan support, now awaits a vote in the Senate.

There have been six failed legislative attempts to protect nontidal wetlands in Delaware since the late ‘80s. The latest move, previously met with skepticism from developers and farmers, now has support from both environmentalists and landowners.

“This is the first step to completing a journey that was started back in 1988, that has been tried many times and has never succeeded. But we are going to succeed this time,” Hansen said.

Hansen introduced similar legislation in 2024, after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023 removed federal protections for wetlands that are either seasonal or aren’t connected to streams, lakes, rivers and oceans.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has since proposed changes to the definition of “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, which would codify the Supreme Court decision.

The move was a blow to Delaware, where more than half of wetlands are nontidal, meaning freshwater is found inland. Located near inland areas without tidal influxes of saltwater, nontidal wetlands can be found in several forms, like depressions, rivers and swamps.