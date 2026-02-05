This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the state’s investor-owned electric utilities make too much profit at the expense of ratepayers. The governor laid out a plan to tackle rising costs during his annual budget address Tuesday in Harrisburg.

“Our utility companies in Pennsylvania make billions of dollars every year — while at the same time they’ve increased the cost for consumers with too little public accountability or transparency,” Shapiro told the General Assembly to rousing applause. “That has to change.”

Electricity rates are on the rise in part because of a gap between supply and demand. As older plants shut down, new facilities have not come online fast enough to make up for the decrease. At the same time, demand from data centers driven by a rise in artificial intelligence has put a strain on the grid.

Because utilities have a monopoly, they have to seek approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise rates. Their profits are not made on the cost of the electricity, which is passed on to the ratepayer. Instead, they seek a return on their investments in infrastructure. The profits come in the form of distribution payments.

“We need to have a hard conversation about the amount of profit utilities and their investors can make on the backs of hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “S&P Global Ratings currently ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top four states in the country for utilities to make a profit.”

Shapiro created a new watchdog to scrutinize company profits. He wants the PUC to better examine their books and make financial details of their rate-hike requests more transparent. He asked lawmakers to pass legislation that provides guidelines for the PUC and limits on utility profits.

“We grant these utilities a monopoly — and in exchange, they have a legal responsibility to keep their costs just and reasonable,” Shapiro said. “They shouldn’t get one dollar more than what they need to meet their customers’ needs.”

He also wants to eliminate “junk fees,” including costs to turn on electricity after a shutoff.