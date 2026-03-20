Banning phones

A large part of Thursday’s roundtable centered on phone use in schools. Shapiro openly supports a “bell-to-bell ban” that would keep phones put away during the school day.

“My kids hate me for this, but I do think it makes sense,” he said.

Students had mixed views. Some said limiting phone access would help rebuild face-to-face relationships and reduce distraction. Andrew Schuenemann, a junior at Devon Preparatory School, said such a policy would help students pay attention in class.

“When you’re in class and you’re just sitting on your phone, you’re just scrolling on TikTok or Instagram, you’re not listening to your teachers,” he said. “However, when you don’t have your phone, obviously you don’t have anything to do in class, you might as well listen to your teachers.”

Eva Kennedy, a sophomore at Conestoga, added that it would also help students connect better with their peers.

“We’re kind of missing out on a really important part of our childhoods,” she said. “Putting the phones away would also help us understand each other better and just be in the moment.”

But West Chester East junior Dean said the issue is more complicated, as many students see their phones as a source of security in case something “horrible” happens.

“I kind of view my phone as safety,” she said. “It’s not even needing to be on it — I just like having it on me.”

That concern drew a strong response from Dr. Roger Harrison, a psychologist with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s division of child and adolescent psychiatry.

“My heart went out, because I’ve heard that from so many young people,” Harrison said. “We have clearly normalized a culture where young people are going into school buildings with a lot of fear for their safety. I know we’re here having a conversation about AI, but you can see how it is all intertwined with technology and the role of social media.”

Koreem Bell, a counselor at Harriton High School and executive director of the West Chester Community Center, said that his district instituted such a ban and got “a lot of pushback at first from the students,” but, he said, “we’ve seen a decline in stress and anxiety in the classroom.”

“I think what was met with a lot of opposition in the beginning, it’s come around as like, this is a good thing for us. I can focus on class now. I’m doing better. And I didn’t want it, but I’m glad it’s in place now,” he said.