This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A group of middle schoolers is behind over 20 fake social media accounts impersonating their teachers at the Great Valley School District in Chester County.

District leaders released a statement on Sunday, confirming that 22 fictitious TikTok accounts were created to impersonate middle school teachers.

“It saddens us to know that the students to whom these teachers dedicate their time and talents every day would misuse technology in a way that causes teachers undeserved stress and emotional hardship,” said Superintendent Daniel Goffredo in the statement.

School officials say it was confirmed that several middle school students were behind the accounts.

After consulting with law enforcement agencies, the district took action at the school level, holding an assembly for eighth-grade students to address the responsibility of social media.

A letter was also sent home to the families of the students, informing them of what happened.

Legal action could not be taken outside of school, officials say, as the accounts were created on students’ personal time and may represent their right to free speech.

“The District worked within the parameters of the law and our legal rights to enact discipline where we have been able,” Goffredo wrote. “We also have an obligation to protect the confidentiality of our students and are limited in the details we can provide about the specific discipline action taken.”