WHYY’s ‘Fresh Air’ host Terry Gross has the script flipped on her by Philadelphia Orchestra’s Yannick Nézet-Séguin

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Terry Gross marked the 50th anniversary of her longtime WHYY radio show “Fresh Air” by putting herself in the hot seat. During a fundraising event at WHYY on Sunday, the tables were turned as Philadelphia Orchestra conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin interviewed Gross.

“I’m thrilled, and I’m a tiny, teeny bit nervous,” Nézet-Séguin said as he sat down with Gross in front of an audience.

Nézet-Séguin is a frequent guest on “Fresh Air,” having been interviewed by Gross five times over the last seven years. The two have spoken about many subjects, including Nézet-Séguin’s musical upbringing, the healing role of music during the COVID-19 pandemic, the music that inspires him, and how he helped bring Leonard Bernstein’s life to the big screen.

“I want to ask Terry Gross, the best interviewer in the world: How does an interview differ from a conversation?” he asked.

“When I’m interviewing somebody, I want to put the spotlight on them. It’s my job to ask questions that will, hopefully, provoke interesting and revealing answers,” Gross said. “In a conversation it’s about me, too.”

The conversation started with a question about the music Gross heard while growing up in Brooklyn, New York.

“My parents listened to WNEW-AM,” she said. “They played a mix of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra and ‘How Much is That Doggie in the Window?’ and ‘Hot Diggity Dog Ziggity Do.’ It was a mix of great stuff and really horrible stuff, and I hated all of it because it wasn’t rock and roll.”

As a conductor with a particular affinity for choral music, Nézet-Séguin was interested in how Gross prepares her voice for radio to maintain her signature warm sound. She does nothing to maintain her voice, Gross said, other than quitting smoking years ago out of a deep-seated fear of laryngitis.