Philly-area heat wave could push electricity demand to record levels

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Air conditioners are running on full blast as a dangerous heat wave bakes the Philadelphia region. All that electricity use could push demand on the regional grid to record levels Thursday afternoon.

But the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, predicts it’ll have enough electricity to meet demand over the next few days, if electric power plants and the lines that carry electricity over long distances perform as expected.

“The system’s tight,” said Jeff Shields, a spokesperson for PJM. “But we think we should be fine.”

High temperatures can affect the grid in multiple ways. They can increase outages of gas and coal-fired power plants if equipment overheats, and more electricity running through transmission lines can cause lines to heat up, sag and break, said Suzanne Glatz, an energy consultant and former infrastructure planner at PJM.

But PJM is taking steps to increase the grid’s capacity and decrease demand.

The grid operator has asked power plants and transmission line owners to defer routine maintenance so that they are all available for use. PJM may also ask big electricity users that have agreed in advance to lower their usage during emergencies to do so.