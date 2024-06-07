8 mistakes to avoid if you’re going out in the heat

Summer’s heat is here. The Western U.S. is baking under unseasonably high temperatures fueled by a heat dome. Excessive heat warnings or heat advisories in place in much of California and the southwest.

This year is predicted to be one of the hottest on record. And heat can be deadly. Last year the U.S. saw an estimated 2,300 heat-related deaths, according to the AP.

If you’re in a place with a heat advisory, you should try to stay indoors as much as you can. But if you need to go outside, or if you’re somewhere with more moderate heat, remember to take precautions.

It might be OK to mow the lawn or go to a cookout, but “don’t overdo it,” warns John Schumann, a primary care physician in Tulsa, Okla. “Heat can envelop and pummel you.”

There are a lot of misconceptions about the best ways to stay safe, notes David Eisenman, a physician at UCLA who is co-director of the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions. Here are mistakes to avoid and ways to plan ahead to protect yourself from the heat.

1. Too much, too soon: You need to acclimatize

When a heat wave strikes, your body needs time to adjust, says Neil Gandhi, a physician at Houston Methodist Hospital: “You can’t do too much too soon.”

If you go from mostly spending time in air conditioning to an outdoor activity in the sweltering heat, you could be caught off guard. Your body isn’t “acclimatized to handle the stress,” Gandhi says. And every year, about 650 people die from heat-related illness in the United States.

Fortunately, once acclimatized, the body gets better at fending off heat-related illness. “Our body starts to sweat sooner at a lower body temperature and at a greater rate,” explains Eisenman. Also, blood flow to the skin improves, which has the effect of cooling us down by carrying heat out of the body’s core. And your thirst increases, so you’re less likely to get dehydrated.

But this doesn’t happen immediately. “It’s going to happen over the space of several days of exposure,” Eisenman says. So if you’re planning a hiking trip, summer sightseeing or any other extended exposure to heat, plan to spend short periods in the heat each day in the days leading up to your outdoor adventure.

And note that kids acclimatize much more slowly than adults, says Eisenman, so give them extra days to prepare.

2. Failing to pre-hydrate (and rehydrate!)

Hydrate in advance, says Wafi Momin, a cardiologist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Katy, Texas. “Grab a glass of water or a sports drink before you head out to the outdoors,” he says.

And bring plenty of water with you, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to start drinking during an outdoor activity. “The moment you begin to feel thirsty, you’re likely anywhere between 10 to 25% dehydrated already,” says Gandhi.

Most people aren’t even hydrated enough on a normal day, Eisenman notes, so it’s easy to start at a deficit on a hot day. His advice is to double the amount you’d drink in a typical day. The best test of hydration is to check the color of your urine. “Make sure that you’re peeing frequently and that your urine is pale” — almost clear, says Eisenman.

Water is the best way to hydrate — and it’s free! Sports drinks add electrolytes and can be helpful if you’ve gotten overheated or if you’re participating in a marathon or other endurance event — but they’re not necessary when you’re simply trying to stay hydrated throughout the day, says Schumann, who also serves as a medical director for Oak Street Health, a chain of primary care clinics. In Tulsa, he says, in recent weeks they’ve seen bouts of 100-degree weather.

“In these heat-dome times, though I pooh-pooh all the millennials who carry water bottles everywhere, the kids — they’re right about this,” he says.