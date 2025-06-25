This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

If you’ve noticed that the regional trains, subways and trolleys are running slower in the heat, you’re right. Transit agency officials say they slow down the rail lines to prevent a major breakdown.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the power lines that provide electricity to the vehicles could fail if taxed too much in the hot weather – especially when temperatures top 90 degrees.

“The procedure includes lowering the top speeds of regional rail, including trolleys, and also the two subway lines,” Busch said.

Busch added the slowdown is designed to “minimize the chances for damage to our infrastructure, including tracks and overhead wires.”The extreme heat can cause overhead wires to sag and train rails to warp.