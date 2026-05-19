Early heat wave in Philadelphia region sparks concerns about heat-related illness

As the Philadelphia region faces the first heat wave of the year and temperatures hit as high as above 98 degrees, the highest on record for this time of year, physicians are warning residents to keep hydrated.

High temperatures and humidity mean people are at greater risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly older people, infants and pregnant people, as well as residents without access to air conditioning, people who are unhoused and outdoor workers.

This week’s heat wave is arriving earlier in the year than normal, and physicians say people haven’t had much time to adjust to the high temperatures. Studies find that early-season heat waves can be more dangerous because people are not prepared.

“The earlier [the heat wave], the less adapted people are to changes in temperatures,” said Dr. Kraftin Schreyer, medical director of the emergency department at Temple University Hospital. “It does take the human body a little bit of time to adapt to changes in temperatures, and a rapid onset of a heat wave like this one is challenging for people to adapt to. Your body’s not used to trying to stay as hydrated as you usually do during the summer.”

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures approaching the upper 90s in Philadelphia. There have been a number of individual hot days during the spring across the region, but it’s less common to experience consecutive 90-degree days, New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson said.

He said he believes the high temperatures this week are partly caused by the dry ground. New Jersey has been facing a long-term drought over the past two years, while parts of Pennsylvania are facing moderate to severe drought.

“This is a bona fide heat wave, not something you find all that often in May,” Robinson said. “You do find 90-degree temperatures in May, as well as some in April, but the string of three or four days in a row is quite unusual.”

Scientists say climate change, primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels, is driving higher temperatures and longer-lasting heat waves.