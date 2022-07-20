What a ‘Code Red’ means for Philly residents

Understanding, and coping with, extreme heat

Extreme heat is a major health concern, and can be deadly. Heat-related illness kills more people nationally than hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the climate continues to warm, scientists say residents need to pay attention to not just the overall temperature, but humidity levels as well. Even in the shade, sitting outside amid high temperatures with high humidity puts residents at risk of heatstroke.

Vulnerable populations face heightened risk, including older adults, infants and young children, people who are pregnant, people experiencing homelessness, and people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and asthma.

During the summer, heat disproportionately impacts low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Areas like Hunting Park, where residents are predominantly Black and Latino, have surface temperatures up to 22 degrees higher than in the city’s leafier areas.

During a Code Red, the city of Philadelphia urges residents to go to an air-conditioned space. If air conditioning is unavailable, residents may visit the city’s cooling centers and spraygrounds. Residents are also encouraged to keep blinds and curtains closed during the day, open windows to let in a breeze if it cools down at night, and take cold showers or baths to help stay cool.

During extreme heat, public health officials urge Philadelphians to check on their elderly neighbors and relatives. Residents are also urged to call 911 if they see someone exhibiting symptoms of heatstroke, including rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.