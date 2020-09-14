Racism left Hunting Park overheated. Neighbors are making a cooler future

Tayon Whiting’s beard, black and gold face mask and bald head were drenched in sweat on a sweltering August afternoon as he walked down a treeless Hunting Park block.

For three straight days, the temperature had soared over 90 degrees in the North Philadelphia neighborhood and Whiting, who had just finished delivering free food to some of his neighbors, now was lugging a brand-new box fan in each hand to give to elderly residents. Employed by the Lenfest Center, a local nonprofit community center, he spends his days checking in on at-risk neighbors to see what they need.

“Heat affects my community pretty seriously cause not everybody has ACs and fans and stuff,” said Whiting, 38, who grew up in Hunting Park and is now raising his own children there. “Heat prevents them from coming out, getting all this produce that we have, and some people can’t stand the heat. They need to be in cool temperatures.”

Extreme heat is a top health concern in Philadelphia. Over the past 14 years, there have been 139 heat-related deaths citywide, according to city records. Nationally, heat kills more people than hurricanes, tornadoes or flooding, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seniors, young children and people with pre-existing health conditions are at a higher risk of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.

Cities like Philadelphia are registering a growing number of hot days each summer. In July, the city observed 21 days with temperatures at 90 degrees or higher — that’s three more days than last year and 10 more than average. But the heat is impacting low-income neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately. Areas such as Hunting Park, where residents are predominantly Hispanic and Black, have surface temperatures as much as 22 degrees higher than in leafier areas of the city.

Hunting Park, like other working-class neighborhoods across the country, has fewer trees and green spaces than richer and whiter districts, more pavement and exposed asphalt, and more older buildings, most of them with dark rooftops, all of which contributes to higher temperatures, or what’s known as the “urban island heat” effect.

Philadelphia officials recognize that’s largely due to redlining and other discriminatory practices applied by banks and some government agencies, which led to decades of disinvestment in low-income districts across the country, making it harder for residents to invest in their properties and prosper economically. Many of the areas shaded in red and yellow on the 1940 Home Owners Loan Corporation map and classified as “high risk for lending” because they were populated by immigrants and people of color are today highlighted on city maps for their vulnerability to heat. Hunting Park falls into that category.

“For us it became clear that, as temperatures get hotter, some neighborhoods are going to suffer more than others,” said Christine Knapp, who heads the city’s Office of Sustainability.

For that reason, it made sense when, two years ago, the city selected Hunting Park for a heat mitigation pilot plan. The “Beat the Heat” initiative, known as Venza el Calor in Spanish, seeks to address the causes of heat inequities, and a “heat team” composed of government departments and community organizations joined forces to come up with solutions.

They started out by surveying over 600 residents to find out how much their lives were being impacted by the high temperatures. The results, published last year, helped officials understand what the community needs and how best to help. The team concluded that a top priority should be “cooling centers,” air-conditioned public buildings such as libraries, where people could take refuge on extremely hot days. Since Hunting Park has no library, community organizations and churches were identified as potential cooling centers. That initiative was set to start this summer.

“And of course, COVID-19 hit in March and sort of threw that plan off,” said Knapp.

The coronavirus pandemic caught Philadelphia with no real solution for the most heat vulnerable. During a heatwave in July, city officials suggested that residents without air conditioning seek relief at the homes of neighbors with AC units, despite a stay-at-home order. But many balked.

Henrietta Washington, a 69-year old retiree who lives alone in a house built in 1900 that has no air conditioning, is asthmatic and suffers from knee problems. It doesn’t stop her from being active, but she says she wouldn’t go to any neighbor’s house right now, because of COVID-19.

“I don’t know where the friend’s been and who they’re around. I’d rather stay home and have the fan blow on me,” she said.

Problem is, she only had one fan, and on extremely hot days, her two-story house felt dangerously hot. That’s when Whiting showed up with a free fan. It’s one of 100 fans that the team distributed to senior citizens in the month of August alone.

“It’s really been hot,” she said while happily accepting the box fan at her door. “I’m glad that this sinner thought about us,” she said, making Whiting, who she’s known since he was a child, laugh. “We seniors need somebody to think about us.”