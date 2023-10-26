From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester residents opposed to Philadelphia’s process of sending trash to Chester voiced their concerns at a City Council hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Zulene Mayfield of Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living said the Chester incinerator is burning Philadelphia trash as the area’s cancer rates are rising.

“This is climate destruction and environmental genocide and it must end,” Mayfield said. “Philadelphia must decide if Chester is your neighbor, or your dumping ground.”

Mayfield added Philadelphia shouldn’t send its trash to their suburban neighbors to deal with it.

“Our life expectancy is being reduced by years, members in our community are really suffering and dying. Chester gets the pollution first, but ultimately Philadelphians breathe it also.”