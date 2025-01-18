From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Steven Mavros and his wife were walking along 22nd Street in Philadelphia the other day, taking their kid to daycare, when he noticed something — the streets were filthy.

“Every single block from South Street all the way to Chestnut Street had a ton of detritus that was just everywhere,” Mavros said, adding that his son, who was on a scooter, was forced to constantly weave around the obstacle course of trash. “Like, I didn’t want him to have to deal with that. And for us, it was just a marked difference from what our walk normally is.”

For anyone who’s familiar with Philadelphia’s longtime litter problem, this might not seem surprising — except for one thing: Just a few weeks before, the city had launched a new pilot program aimed at exactly this problem, adding a second trash pickup day per week to neighborhoods in Center City and South Philly.

The initiative is part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s larger goal of creating a “clean and green” city. But Mavros, who’s lived in Philadelphia for 24 years, said he was skeptical of the initiative from the beginning, because trash days can be a messy affair in the city — and he believes his skepticism has been born out.

“I had a feeling based on what I already saw happening — every time trash was put out, loose trash goes everywhere,” he said. “If you’re just flinging bags from one side of the block into a truck, there’s going to be some stuff that falls out, and no one’s picking that up. And if no one picks that up, it’s just going to keep building and building.”

‘Overworked and underfunded’

Mavros isn’t the only one who saw this coming. In a piece published last month in The Philadelphia Citizen, Nicolas Esposito predicted the current outcome, writing, “I also fear that adding a second round of trash trucks each week will only increase litter. It’s an observable phenomenon that in most neighborhoods, the dirtiest day of the week is trash day, when garbage blows out of bags and cans and trucks often spill out refuse, mysterious liquids and broken glass onto streets.”

“I truly believe Cherelle Parker wants a cleaner Philadelphia — I commend her for that,” Esposito said. “But I think they’re going about it — I know they’re going about it — in the complete wrong way. We cannot clean our way out of this problem.”