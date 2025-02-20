Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has signed an executive order aimed at spurring residential development, the first tangible piece of a broader effort to increase the city’s housing supply amid an ongoing crisis.

Under the order, the administration will convene an advisory group to “review existing processes and policies and provide recommendations for reform.” Those recommendations will help shape Parker’s housing plan, a roadmap that will be rooted in her promise to create and preserve 30,000 units of housing during her first term.

Parker wants to make it easier for real estate developers to build new housing, incentivize housing revitalization projects, prevent housing instability, and improve access to mortgage loans, among other goals.

The advisory group will be comprised of internal and external stakeholders, including affordable housing providers, private and nonprofit real estate developers, and real estate industry groups.

The list includes Philadelphia Housing Authority, the Building Association Industry of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella organization representing more than 50 local unions.

The group will present its recommendations in 30 days.

“I will tell you something amazing that I’ve learned as mayor, when you put everyone who has a nickel in the quarter of a process at the table and tell them to give you a solution, they find a way to get it done,” Parker said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Parker on Wednesday also tapped Angela Brooks to oversee the plan, dubbed the Philadelphia Housing Opportunities Made Easy (H.O.M.E.) initiative. The effort is an iteration of a plan the mayor pushed while on the campaign trail.

Brooks previously directed the Illinois office of the Corporation for Supportive Housing, a national organization devoted to affordable housing. She will serve as the administration’s chief housing and urban development officer.

“This housing crisis is gonna be a challenge. But challenges are easily accomplished when we work together,” said Brooks, who starts next month.