Cherelle Parker wants to deliver 30,000 units of housing in Philly. Can it happen?

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration is hashing out the details of a plan to deliver 30,000 units of housing over the next four years, an “ambitious” goal rooted in a promise made on the campaign trail.

While she was running in the Democratic primary, Parker pledged to create 30,000 units of affordable housing if elected. The benchmark is now more broadly defined. The administration hopes to build or preserve 30,000 units, whether affordable or market-rate.

“The high-end condo does not help the person that needs affordable housing. We get that. We’re not subsidizing it. We’re not providing land. But they’re doing it and they’re bringing residents to Philadelphia. So it’s important. We need a whole ecosystem of folks in the city for it to be successful,” said John Mondlak, interim director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development during an interview last month.

The plan will count homes and rentals regardless of how they are funded. They can be housing units built by private developers, subsidized units operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, homes repaired with the help of state or city funding as well as so-called “naturally occurring” affordable housing.

Beyond that scope, there aren’t many specifics, including how much funding it may take to reach Parker’s target or how many affordable units may be produced or preserved. It will take months of preparation before the effort is in full motion, said Mondlak, who is confident about carrying out his marching orders.

“When you look at it a little more holistically, it’s ambitious, but I don’t know that it’s unachievable,” said Mondlak.