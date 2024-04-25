Looking for a home in the Philly area this spring? Good luck

Pandemic-era mortgage rates are not coming back anytime soon.

Veteran realtor Maria Quattrone likened this period to the Great Recession, when an inventory crisis created a seller’s market and increased home prices. That’s why she’s spending a lot more time on outreach these days — hoping to squeeze a sale from her 45,000-person database.

She’s working the phones, but also texting and emailing financing tips, market updates and news articles about real estate, among other things.

“You have to do more to get the same result. And if you want a better result you have to do two or three times as much,” said Quattrone, owner of RE/MAX@HOME.

Part of her message to prospective buyers and sellers is effectively a reality check. Mortgage rates during the height of the pandemic — which generally ranged from 2-4% — were an anomaly. And they’re not coming back, at least not anytime soon.

Quattrone said people also need some perspective. Between April 1971 and April 2024, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged nearly 8%, according to Freddie Mac.

“It’s all relative,” said Quattrone.

Last month, Federal Reserve officials signaled they expect to cut interest rates three times this year and that more cuts could happen in 2025. Some real estate experts predict a potential drop in mortgage rates to somewhere around 6%. If that happens, and the economy is in decent shape, they say the housing market may start to come back to life.

The big caveat is that home prices aren’t expected to drop dramatically between now and then. Prices could even rise if rates go below 6% and competition floods the market. That means first-time homebuyers will still likely need to find ways to come up with a significant down payment if they want to leave renting behind.

That’s especially true in the Philly suburbs. In Villanova and Gladwyne, for example, the average home is now worth $1 million or more—four times more than in Philadelphia. Historically, Montgomery County’s smaller boroughs and townships were good places to find reasonably priced starter homes.

“I don’t think the market is going to come roaring back, but it’ll come back, and I sense that’s where we’ll be in the spring selling season of ‘25,” Zandi of Moody’s Analytics said

That would be welcome news to mortgage lenders, many of whom have struggled to stay afloat over the last two years.

During that stretch, veteran broker Richie Frangiosa issued half as many residential mortgages in the Philadelphia metro, a drop he has rarely experienced during his 30-year career. The majority of his business is rooted in home loans.

Like Quattrone, the dynamics remind him of the 2008 financial crisis. Yet he’s optimistic things will improve in the near future. Some of that is the feeling he gets when he talks to colleagues in the industry. But he’s also starting to see more inventory coming online and sellers starting to ease up on asking prices, particularly in the Philly suburbs.

“We’re finally at a point where a lot of people that weren’t selling because they didn’t want a higher rate on whatever home they were going to purchase, have come to accept the new reality and are starting to put those homes on the market,” Frangiosa said.

Either way, affordability will likely continue to be an issue, particularly as communities in the Philadelphia area seek ways to maintain their mixed-income identities.

“We see small wins here and there,” said Scott France, executive director of the Montgomery County Planning Commission. “The goal is to increase that — make that happen more. Whether it’s inclusionary zoning for some new construction or preserving existing neighborhoods and helping out the older home housing stock, we have to look at every tool that we can find because it’s not laid out for us.”