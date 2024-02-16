Would-be homebuyers in Philly to face another challenging spring season

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Purchasing a house in Philadelphia during the spring homebuying season will be tougher than last year, according to the January market report from real estate giant Zillow.

Philly’s housing market struggled to blossom last spring thanks to high mortgage rates and overvalued sale prices. That created an inventory crisis as homeowners stayed put rather than buying a new home with a more expensive mortgage.

That dynamic is still at play, said Zillow’s chief economist Skylar Olsen. The difference is there will be even fewer homes on the market this season. New listings in Philly are down 10.4% compared to last year.

“Nationally, we’re starting to see more options than we saw last year, but unfortunately in the Philly market and in a lot of Northeast markets, that’s not really the case,” said Olsen.