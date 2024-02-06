Want speed cushions on your street? Philly is making it easier to request them

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia’s Streets Department has streamlined the process for residents to request traffic calming measures for their block.

For years, residents had to send a letter asking the city to conduct a traffic calming study to determine if conditions on their street warranted any devices, including speed cushions. Some requests also came through City Council offices on behalf of constituents.

But starting last week, all requests can now be made through Philly311, the city’s customer service center for non-emergency inquiries. Residents can make their requests online, through the app or over the phone.

Residents who submitted requests under the old system do not need to make a new one.

“This is really an update to make the request process streamlined so that everything happens through 311 and automatically is easier for us and for the residents to track the requests,” said Lily Reynolds, director of federal infrastructure strategy with the city’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability.