IBID Associates, owners of the University City Townhomes, filed the lawsuit in 2022 after nearly two years of private negotiations with City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district includes the site. The suit came in response to legislation Gauthier introduced the year before that temporarily barred developers from demolishing the townhomes. The owners argued the measure violated their “constitutionally protected right” to sell the blocklong complex, calling it an abuse of power.

Last year’s settlement was considered a “major victory” by Gauthier. In addition to the 70 units, IBID agreed to pay the city $3.5 million for a “tenant fund.” Under the agreement, the money would go to townhome residents, who were forced to move to make way for new development. The exodus followed IBID’s decision not to renew its affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after more than 40 years.

Gauthier, one of the council’s fiercest housing advocates, is frustrated by the Parker administration’s lack of commitment to fund the project.

She thought it was a done deal.

“It was my understanding that this was something that we were committed to as a city, and I have to say I’m disappointed that my office is still in the place of having to fight for the residents of the UC Townhomes after spending thousands of hours in court to win a historic settlement agreement and after committing to the federal court as well as the community that we would build new permanently affordable housing,” Gauthier said.

To her, the administration’s position runs counter to its promise to prioritize affordable housing.

“This is more than just any development. This development would solidify the ability for 70 working-class families and households to live in University City,” Gauthier said. “That should be an important aspect of this affordable housing conversation. Affordable housing, housing for working-class people, needs to be present in the most desirable neighborhoods in this city.”

Consuela Astillero spent nearly 40 years at the University City Townhomes. Like her neighbors at the complex, she obtained a housing voucher through PHA after the owners announced they were selling. She used it to move to a rowhouse in Southwest Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood, a low-lying area with a long history of flooding.

Astillero, whose income is tied to monthly Social Security disability checks, said she has considered moving back to West Philadelphia once the 70 units were completed. Former tenants were told they would get priority if they wanted to return.

Now she’s concerned the city will dash that “dream” by reneging on its promise.

“It’s disgusting,” said Astillero. “If they can find money for all kinds of other … not so important stuff then they should be able to find money to put these apartments up so people can have a place to lay their heads.”