The hits keep coming for first-time homebuyers in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

New research from Redfin shows these prospective property owners need to earn more money than they did a year ago if they want to buy. This is at a time when home prices remain overvalued, mortgage rates remain high, and inventory remains low.

According to the report, first-time homebuyers in the metro now need to earn $34,985 to afford a typical “starter” home — a property priced in the bottom third. That’s an 11.9% increase compared to last spring.

Nationwide, a first-time homebuyer must earn roughly $64,500 per year — 13% more compared to last spring — to afford a typical “starter” home in the U.S.

The research assumes buyers made a 20% down payment.

“Affordability continues to get worse because we have a limited supply of homes across the country. Also, people have been moving out to more affordable areas, like Philadelphia, from more expensive places like Washington D.C. and New York City. They bring higher incomes and that can also make housing more expensive,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.