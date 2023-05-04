Spring is typically a hot time for the residential housing market in Philadelphia and around the country. But this year is far from typical.

Compared to past seasons, the market is struggling — mightily — to blossom.

“It’s about as weak as it gets,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“It’s kind of consistent with the worst of sales during the peak of the pandemic when we were all shut in. Or go back to the financial crisis back in ‘08/’09. It’s those kinds of levels.”

Mortgage rates hit a 20-year high in 2022. And while they’ve come down a bit, they are still nowhere near the lows seen during the height of the pandemic. The result, when combined with high home prices, is an ongoing affordability problem that’s continuing to stifle buyers and sellers.