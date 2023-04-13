Philly mayoral candidates target vacant land for affordable housing

A common vision

Individual council members have considerable say over what gets built in their district due to councilmanic prerogative, a longstanding and deep-rooted practice that gained strength under Clarke’s leadership. The 70-year-old is not seeking re-election after more than 20 years serving the legislative body.

Any candidate running for mayor in Philadelphia must contend with that reality if they’re elected, particularly if their campaign is pushing for new affordable housing projects, which are viewed by advocates as a significant but not a singular solution to the ongoing housing crisis.

None of the Democratic candidates who spoke with WHYY News — including Parker, Rhynhart, and former at-large City Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, and Helen Gym — said they’re looking to diminish councilmanic prerogative. But they do think the city’s land disposition process would benefit from council being part of a unified vision around the creation of affordable housing. They say it would not only help speed up the disposition process, but also make it more effective and more predictable.

“Right now, what we’re doing is allowing for individual pieces of land to be turned over. It is creating a lot of stress and worry from neighbors who are rightly worried about seeing gentrification,” said Gym.

Getting City Council on the same page presents a challenge in and of itself this election cycle. The city’s next mayor may not be able to rely on relationships with council members to drive their agenda. The next iteration of City Council will consist of at least 12 members who will have served one term or less after six lawmakers, including Gym, resigned their seats to run for mayor and Clarke chose to retire. All 17 City Council seats are up for re-election.

Green said any conversation about improving the land disposition process will require education and dialogue, particularly with district council members.

“How can we protect the rights of their constituents and themselves to be engaged in conversations regarding disposition of land but at the same point be able to do it in a more aggressive way to get more land out, especially to those Black and brown developers who want to develop our city and provide more units of income and workforce housing,” said Green.

‘Right back where you’re at’

The Land Bank Board consists of 11 members, including Sauer. Five of those positions are appointed by City Council. Five are appointed by the mayor. The two jointly fill the remaining spot.

For a proposal to pass the board, a developer needs a majority of members present at the meeting to vote for it. If the land being disposed of is worth more than $50,000, the developer needs a majority of the entire board.

Rushdy, who is also vice president of the Build Industry Association of Philadelphia, said proposals by private developers often require multiple votes, in part because certain board members oppose the projects on a philosophical level.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” said Rushdy. “They do not believe that the private sector should be involved in solving the affordable housing crisis, even though we can do it more efficiently, we can do it faster, and there is money behind us … that is able to make these projects actually work.”

Sauer called Rushdy’s characterization “disingenuous,” saying some proposals from private developers were never presented to the community, or had other defects that required them to go before the board more than once.

“In general, I think the board has been pretty consistent in what it approves and what it doesn’t. There’s been some common vision across all the board members,” he said.

To Sauer, there are bigger concerns, including the issue of permanent affordability and how much the Land Bank spends on acquiring tax-delinquent properties.

When tax sales happen, the agency purchases up to 400 parcels a year, said Rodriguez. On average, they cost between $8,000 and $12,000 to acquire. The money, which is used to cover tax liens, comes from the city’s General Fund.

Sauer said the Land Bank could buy more land for affordable housing if sold at “minimal cost” to the agency. What’s more, many of the properties disposed through the Land Bank only have temporary affordability, creating a potentially counterproductive system in the long run.

“We need to look at this issue of not just who it’s affordable to, but for how long. Because otherwise you build an affordable unit and then it’s lost in 15 years, and you’re sort of right back where you’re at, right? And then you no longer have land to build affordable housing in the future. And so that opportunity is sort of lost,” said Sauer.

During its monthly meeting this week, the board approved a resolution that doubled the affordability period for non-competitive bids, which feature a mix of affordable and market-rate rental units. The affordable rental units must now remain so for 30 years.